BEML shares rise ahead of listing of non-core business on Wednesday

By CNBCTV18.com  Apr 18, 2023 2:05 PM IST (Published)
The government is looking to sell 26 percent of its stake along with management control in BEML.

market | Apr 18, 2023 2:05 PM IST

Shares of defence PSU BEML Ltd. surged more than 4 percent in intraday trade on Tuesday a day ahead of the listing of its demerged land assets entity BEML Land Assets Ltd.

The listing of the demerged land assets of BEML would pave the way for the partial divestment of the government’s stake in the central public sector enterprise.


The government is looking to sell 26 percent of its stake along with management control in BEML. It held a 54.03 percent stake in the defence PSU as of December 31, 2022.

BEML in October 2022 demerged its non-core businesses into BEML Land Assets Ltd. The demerger was to specify the value of its core business – manufacturing heavy equipment like earth movers and defence equipment –  and fixed assets separately, which would clear the way for privatisation.

BEML Land Assets Ltd. will be listed on bourses on April 19, 2023. As per the demerger proposal, BEML shareholders will receive shares in BEML Land Assets Ltd. (BLAL) in the 1:1 ratio.

BLAL reportedly holds about 550 acres of land in Bengaluru and Mysore. According to analysts, the estimated value of the land assets of BLAL is around Rs 8,400 crore. The land value is estimated at Rs 500-525 per share, say analysts.

BEML (formerly Bharat Earth Movers Limited) operates under three major business verticals viz., defence & aerospace, mining & construction, and rail & metro. The three verticals are serviced by nine manufacturing units located at Bangalore, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Mysore and Palakkad.

The market capitalisation of BEML as of the April 17 close is Rs 5,076 crore.

Shares of BEML are trading 2.20 percent higher at Rs 1,247.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
X