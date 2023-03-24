English
BEL secures orders of Rs 4,300 crore from Indian Army, Indian Navy

BEL secures orders of Rs 4,300 crore from Indian Army, Indian Navy

BEL secures orders of Rs 4,300 crore from Indian Army, Indian Navy
By Tanmay Tiwary  Mar 24, 2023 8:33:19 PM IST (Published)

The contract signed by BEL with the defence ministry is worth Rs 3,000 crore, according to a statement released by the company.

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Friday said it has signed a contract with the union defence ministry to supply Integrated Electronic Warfare Systems for the Indian Army.

The contract signed by BEL with the defence ministry is worth Rs 3,000 crore, according to a statement released by the company.
The Integrated Electronic Warfare Systems are state-of-the-art with cutting-edge technologies, indigenously developed and manufactured by BEL based on Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL), DRDO design, BEL revealed.
Also Read: Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar acquires stake in two companies worth Rs 800 crore
The Bengaluru headquartered company claims that these integrated systems will be a real force multiplier and will further enhance the electronic warfare capability of the Indian Army.
Furthermore, BEL received several contracts amounting to approximately Rs 1,300 crore during the last fortnight from the Indian Navy for the supply of indigenously developed Fire control, Gun fire control, Surveillance, tracking, ESM, and sonar systems among others.
Earlier this week, the defence ministry signed two contracts worth Rs 3,700 crore with Bharat Electronics for radars. The contract is for Medium Power Radars ‘Arudhra’ & 129 DR-118 Radar Warning Receivers.
Also Read: Anupam Rasayan to set up three new plants in Gujarat with Rs 670 crore investment
Last month, BEL signed a Frame Supply agreement with Thales Reliance Defence Systems. During the same month, it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), for Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft Programme.
Stocks of BEL settled at Rs 91.55 apiece, down 0.60 percent, when the market closed today, March 24, 2023.
