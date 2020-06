Last week in a chat with a friend in the travel business, he mentioned he had started dabbling in the stock market. He is among many, who given the time, have started taking an interest in the stock markets.

And given how easy it is to get started, the number of such newbies have swelled—the CEOs of the BSE and Zerodha recently told CNBC-TV18 that they’ve seen the number of new accounts surge.

Ashish Chauhan, BSE’s CEO, however, had a word of caution: he said newcomers to the stock market should avoid trading, and consider opting for the mutual fund route to invest.

Market expert Shankar Sharma of FirstGlobal, also warned, in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 last week, that people shouldn’t just think they can walk into the markets and make money—it takes years of experience to do so.

In the above context, here is another alert for the less initiated: avoid high-velocity stocks where bulky traders are at play. We all love speed, but, remember, speed kills. This is no different in the stock markets as on the road. And sharp moving stocks with a high degree of bulk trading activity, that is mostly netted-off daily (shares bought are sold and positions mostly squared off and vice versa), are best avoided by retail investors.

Stock exchanges report Bulk Trades at the end of each trading session and these links are found under “Equity – End of day reports” on the BSE website and under “Products>Equity>Current Market Reports>View End of Day Reports>Bulk Deals” on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) portal.

The list offers information on stocks traded and the buyers and sellers of the stocks listed. Important here is to take note of stocks that see high and almost equal buying and selling activity by the same players. Though promoter and fund transfers with schemes and accounts also do get reported here, most of such transactions represent “trading” activity, and are a signal to be wary.

STOCKS SPOTTED ON THE BULK LISTS Company Name One Month High One Month Low Change % Equitas 57.60 40.80 41.18 India Bulls Housing Finance 263.25 115.65 127.63 NCC 34.95 21.10 65.64 RBL Bank 205.70 110.05 86.92 Ujjivan Fin Serv 242.45 149.30 62.39

These stocks have been on the bulk trades list on several days in the past month

Let’s pick one of them and take a closer look at the trajectory. Here, the RBL Bank stock makes an interesting study. The bulk trading activity in the stock in end-May was low at sub-10 percent. In fact, the stock hit a low of Rs 110.05 on May 27.

Then, in the second week of June, it saw a significant build-up with such trades well surpassing 20 percent of the total turnover for the stock on NSE. This was accompanied by a sharp move in the stock, from about Rs 123-126 to a high of Rs 168.65 on June 10 when a large buy trade of 1.67 crore shares by Jasmine Capital Investments Pte—an entity based in Singapore and likely associated with Clermont Group based there—was reported.

RBL BANK STOCK'S BULK CONNECTION BEFORE THE ACTION STARTED Date Turnover (Rs cr) Bulk Turnover (Rs cr) Bulk/Total Turnover (%) Stock Price 28-May-20 430.13 31.38 7.29 116.25 29-May-20 425.08 36.27 8.53 119.3 THE BUILD-UP 8-Jun-20 662.31 135.99 20.53 132.5 9-Jun-20 1361.68 308.10 22.63 140.55 10-Jun-20 2172.68 433.64 19.96 164.2 11-Jun-20 1895.16 315.52 26.53 160.55 12-Jun-20 1328.65 321.18 24.17 168.6 SCALING A HIGH 22-Jun-20 1402.47 298.31 21.27 182.3 23-Jun-20 636.67 63.39 9.96 187 24-Jun-20 1731.25 382.10 22.07 185.75 25-Jun-20 1032.49 166.53 16.13 189.9

What is clear from the above data is that sharp spurts in stock prices are accompanied by a jump in trading activity of a bulky nature, and these moves are rather sharp, which may be good for an adrenalin rush but are definitely not good for your financial health.

The bottom line: there are many fish in the pond. Why go where it clearly says “Danger 10,000 volts”.