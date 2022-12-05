BCL Industries wins order to supply Ethanol worth Rs 107 crore to Reliance Industries

The company will supply 4.9 crore litres of ethanol worth Rs 285 crore to OMCs and 1.65 crore litres of ethanol worth Rs 107 crore to RIL.

Buy / Sell BCL Industries share TRADE

BCL Industries Ltd. on Monday announced that it has received an order worth Rs 285 crore from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to supply 4.9 crore litres of ethanol from its manufacturing unit at Bathinda, Punjab.

Additionally, the distillery unit of BCL Industries has bagged another order worth Rs 107 crore to supply 1.65 crore litres of ethanol to Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL).

BCL Industries, along with its subsidiary Svaksha Distillery Ltd., participated in a tender floated by OMCs dated October 18, 2022, that invited various molasses and grain-based distilleries to supply ethanol for the period of December 1, 2022, to October 31, 2023, at their various locations across India.

Svaksha Distillery Ltd. has been awarded an order worth Rs 213 crore to supply 3.65 crore litres of ethanol from its manufacturing unit at Kharagpur (West Bengal) to the OMCs. Additionally, the unit has also bagged an order worth Rs 56 crore to supply 89 lakh litres of ethanol to Reliance Industries Ltd.