BCL Industries gains 30% in three sessions ahead of board meet for fund raise News

market | IST

BCL Industries gains 30% in three sessions ahead of board meet for fund raise

By Mangalam Maloo  Jan 11, 2023 9:31 AM IST (Published)
Shares of BCL Industries gained 30 percent over three sessions until Tuesday.

The company's board will meet on Thursday, January 12 to consider a fund raising proposal. The fund raising can be done through the issue of equity shares, convertible instruments and preferential allotment.
BCL Industries was also a part of the dealing room chatter on Tuesday where CNBC-TV18 reported citing dealing room sources that an influential HNI may acquire stake in the company through a preferential allotment.
As of date, the company's total debt stands at Rs 379 crore.
BCL Industries is an agro-based edible oil company with a processing capacity of 1,020 MT per day. The company reported revenue of Rs 833.3 crore during the first six months of the current financial year with EBITDA margin of 4.8 percent.
Majority, or 73 percent of the company's revenue comes from the edible oil and vanaspati segment, while 26 percent comes from distillery. The remaining 1 percent comes from real estate.
On the charts, the stock is trading well above all of its key moving averages of 20, 50, 100 and 200-day.
Tuesday's trading session also saw a sharp spike in the shares earmarked for delivery. On Tuesday, 11.93 lakh shares of the company were for delivery, compared to 1.43 lakh on January 9. The three-month average stands at 0.5 lakh shares.
After a three-day surge, shares of BCL Industries have opened marginally lower at Rs 400 on Wednesday.
