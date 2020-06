Bayer CropScience's shares hit 52-week high and surged over 4 percent on Tuesday after a tie-up with ITC to market its crop protection products to farmers. The Bayer CropScience stock gained as much as 4.13 percent to Rs 5,717.95 per share on the NSE, while ITC's shares traded as much as 2 percent higher, quoting at Rs 190.95 apiece.

At 11:07 am, Bayer's share price traded 3.29 percent higher to Rs 5,671.45 while ITC traded 0.21 percent to Rs 187.60.

Since March, Bayer's share price has gained 95 percent on increased rural demand, doubling investor wealth during the period.

The partnership with ITC has commenced as a pilot project in Mysore, Karnataka, and will gradually be expanded to other geographies across India, Bayer CropScience said in a statement.

With COVID-19 disrupting farming operations and on-farm advisory, this initiative will help farmers avail agri-inputs and digital advisory on a timely basis.

ITC and Bayer are jointly training and on-boarding retailers to cater to farmers' orders placed through e-Choupal.

Over 42,000 ITC farmers, covering 60,000 hectares across 1,100 villages in Mysore region will benefit from the partnership with Bayer.

Farmers can place their orders for Bayer products through the e-Choupal 4.0 platform and track their orders. Farmers without access to smartphones can place their orders online with assistance from field staff or even place offline orders.