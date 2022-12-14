Bayer CropScience temporarily suspends operations at Gujarat plant after Pollution Control Board order

Bayer CropScience said it is pursuing all avenues to resume operations at the Himatnagar Plant as soon as possible.
Bayer CropScience announced that its crop protection formulations plant at Himatnagar in Gujarat has been temporarily discontinued. The move comes after Gujarat Pollution Control Board directed for the closure of the plant after inspection by its officials.
In a stock exchange filing on December 13, the company said that it has complied with all the observations and submitted its compliance report to GPCB on December 1 with a request to revoke the directions.
The operations at Himatnagar plant have been temporarily discontinued with effect from December 12.
Bayer CropScience said it is pursuing all avenues to resume operations at the Himatnagar Plant as soon as possible. The discontinuation of the operations is temporary and would not impact continuity of business in the short term, the company said.
Bayer CropScience is involved in the agri-care business which mainly includes manufacture, sale and distribution of insecticides, fungicides herbicide and several other agrochemical products and corn seeds.
The company is also engaged in sale as well as distribution of hybrid seeds.
