Bay Tree India Holdings sells over 2% stake in Yes Bank

Anchor investor Bay Tree India Holdings I LLC has sold over a 2 percent stake in private sector lender Yes Bank through open market transactions. According to a regulatory filing, Bay Tree India Holdings I LLC, which held a 5.40 percent stake in Yes Bank earlier, sold 52.09 crore shares representing 2.08 percent of the equity stake in multiple tranches between May 7 and June 11, 2021.

Post the sale, the stake of Bay Tree India Holdings I LLC in Yes Bank stands at 3.32 percent. Last month, Bay Tree India Holdings I LLC had informed that it sold 52.15 crore shares, representing 2.08 percent of the equity stake in multiple tranches between January 6 and May 6, 2021.