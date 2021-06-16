Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Bay Tree India Holdings sells over 2% stake in Yes Bank

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Bay Tree India Holdings I, owned by Tilden Park, was the largest anchor investor, investing Rs 2,250 crore in Yes Bank for an allocation of 1,87,50,00,000 (7.48 percent) shares.

    Bay Tree India Holdings sells over 2% stake in Yes Bank
    Anchor investor Bay Tree India Holdings I LLC has sold over a 2 percent stake in private sector lender Yes Bank through open market transactions. According to a regulatory filing, Bay Tree India Holdings I LLC, which held a 5.40 percent stake in Yes Bank earlier, sold 52.09 crore shares representing 2.08 percent of the equity stake in multiple tranches between May 7 and June 11, 2021.
    Post the sale, the stake of Bay Tree India Holdings I LLC in Yes Bank stands at 3.32 percent. Last month, Bay Tree India Holdings I LLC had informed that it sold 52.15 crore shares, representing 2.08 percent of the equity stake in multiple tranches between January 6 and May 6, 2021.
    Also Read: Relief for Yes Bank in AT-1 bonds case: Securities Appellate Tribunal imposes interim stay on SEBI penalty order
    In July 2020, Yes Bank garnered Rs 4,098 crore from anchor investors, a day ahead of its follow-on public offering. Bay Tree India Holdings I, owned by Tilden Park, was the largest anchor investor, investing Rs 2,250 crore in Yes Bank for an allocation of 1,87,50,00,000 (7.48 percent) shares.
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Buy L&T on dips & stay invested, says Quantum’s Sanjay Dutt

    Next Article

    Today's stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Nestle17,996.95 312.15 1.77
    TATA Cons. Prod728.85 9.35 1.30
    M&M817.00 8.40 1.04
    Bajaj Finserv11,900.10 101.40 0.86
    ONGC126.40 1.05 0.84
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Nestle17,988.00 308.50 1.74
    M&M816.80 8.25 1.02
    ONGC126.35 1.00 0.80
    Bajaj Finserv11,892.90 93.85 0.80
    HUL2,409.00 17.85 0.75
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Adani Ports728.95 -32.90 -4.32
    Tata Steel1,142.00 -32.30 -2.75
    Hindalco380.45 -10.40 -2.66
    Power Grid Corp241.65 -5.95 -2.40
    JSW Steel709.55 -15.55 -2.14
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Power Grid Corp241.65 -5.85 -2.36
    Reliance2,215.95 -33.75 -1.50
    IndusInd Bank1,019.50 -14.05 -1.36
    Bajaj Finance6,096.15 -64.55 -1.05
    HDFC2,518.55 -25.85 -1.02

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee73.35750.04500.06
    Euro-Rupee88.99200.06200.07
    Pound-Rupee103.57100.27200.26
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66730.00120.17
    View More