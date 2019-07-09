Market
BASF profit warning rubs off on Indian chemical stocks; Aarti Industries, UPL down about 3%
Updated : July 09, 2019 01:24 PM IST
On Monday, BASF cut its full-year forecast and also warned that profits may fall by as much as 47 percent in the second quarter of the calendar year 2019.
With market leader BASF issuing a profit warning, it's likely to have a ripple effect on Indian chemical companies.
