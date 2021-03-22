Barbeque Nation IPO to open for subscription on March 24; price band fixed at Rs 498-500 per share

The initial public offering (IPO) of casual dining chain Barbeque Nation Hospitality will open for public subscription on March 24. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 498-500 per share for its initial share sale offer, which will close on March 26.

The issue comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 180 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 54,57,470 equity shares. The company has reserved equity shares aggregating up to Rs 2 crore for eligible employees.

The IPO market lot size is 30 shares. A retail-individual investor can apply for up to 13 lots.

At the upper end of the price band, the company aims to raise Rs 453 crore from the IPO. It has already raised Rs 150 crore through a pre-IPO placement from Xponentia Capital and Jubilant Foodworks.

The proceeds from the issue will be utilised to fund the company's capital expenditure for expansion and opening of new restaurants besides, prepayment or repayment of certain borrowings and expenses related to general corporate purposes.

Barbeque Nation Hospitality is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s investment firm Alchemy Capital and private equity investor CX Partners.

The company is promoted by Sayaji Hotels, Sayaji Housekeeping Services, Kayum Dhanani, Raoof Dhanani and Suchitra Dhanani and is backed by CX Partners, which made its first investment in 2013 and again in 2015.

The promoters hold 60.24 percent, CX Partners owns 33.79 percent and Alchemy Capital holds 2.05 percent of the company.

The IPO is being managed by IIFL Securities, Axis Capital, Ambit Capital and SBI Capital Markets.

Barbeque Nation Hospitality, owns and operates Barbeque Nation Restaurants. It also operates Toscano restaurants and UBQ by Barbeque Nation Restaurant.

As of December 2020, Barbeque Nation Hospitality operates 147 outlets across India and six outlets across three countries -- UAE, Oman and Malaysia.

The total operating revenue of the company in FY20 was Rs 850.8 crore and the CAGR from FY17 to FY20 was at 19.5 percent.

The company had filed preliminary papers in February last year and received Sebi's approval in July 2020 to float the IPO.

Earlier in 2017, the company had filed IPO papers with Sebi seeking to raise Rs 700 crore. However, the regulator kept the processing of the company's proposed IPO in abeyance "pending regulatory action for past violations" and finally approved the IPO plan in January 2018.

However, the company could not launch the initial share-sale due to adverse market conditions.