Barbeque Nation IPO to open for subscription on March 24; price band fixed at Rs 498-500 per share

Updated : March 22, 2021 01:58 PM IST

The issue comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 180 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 54,57,470 equity shares.
Barbeque Nation Hospitality is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s investment firm Alchemy Capital and private equity investor CX Partners.
Published : March 22, 2021 01:58 PM IST

