Shares of restaurant chain Barbeque Nation Hospitality were locked at the upper end of the 20 percent intra-day circuit filter for the second day in a row on Thursday. It hit a high of Rs 708.45 and is up 44 percent from its listing price of Rs 489.85.

At 10:30 am, there were 4,90,222 pending buy orders for the stock on NSE with no sellers.

The stock got listed at a 2 percent discount to issue price on Wednesday after the Bengaluru-based casual dining restaurant chain raised about Rs 453 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) between March 24-26.

The public issue was subscribed 5.98 times, which was lower as compared to the subscription received by some other recent IPOs.

The company owns and operates Barbeque Nation Restaurants, Toscano Restaurants and You and Barbeque (UBQ) by Barbeque Nation.

Barbeque Nation is one of India’s fastest-growing and widely recognized restaurant brands in the rapidly growing casual dining restaurant (CDR) market

Despite the surge in the share price, analysts have raised concerns over the company’s growth amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country and local lockdowns imposed by certain states.

Listing the investment concerns, Angel Broking said that the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the government's measures to reduce the spread of COVID have hit restaurant operations in general..

"Deterioration in the performance of, or relationships with, third-party delivery aggregators, may adversely affect business. Failure in implementing growth strategy including in relation to selecting cities and locations for new restaurants etc; unable to continue and build the Barbeque Nation brand or the Toscano brand, business, reputation and results of operations may be adversely affected," the brokerage house said.

Meanwhile, Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services suggested investors only with a long-term horizon to look at the stock.

The company has reported a net loss in three out of the four previous fiscals. The total operating revenue of the company in FY20 was Rs 850.8 crore and the CAGR from FY17 to FY20 was at 19.5 percent.

As of December 2020, Barbeque Nation Hospitality operated 147 outlets across India and six outlets across three countries -- UAE, Oman and Malaysia.