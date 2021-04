Shares of restaurant chain Barbeque Nation Hospitality were locked at 20 percent upper circuit after making a tepid debut on the exchanges on Wednesday. The stock price opened at Rs 489.85, below the offer price of Rs 500. It recovered to trade up 20 percent from listing price after falling as much as 3.6 percent in the early session.

The Bengaluru-based casual dining restaurant chain had raised about Rs 453 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) between March 24-26.

Analysts said that the recovery in Barbeque Nation shares was on the back of strength in the overall market. The benchmark Sensex surged 460.37 points, or 0.94 percent to 49,661.76, while the Nifty ended 135.55 points, or 0.92 percent higher at 14,819.05 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept interest rates unchanged and maintained an accommodative stance.

“At the current price the stock trades at 3.4x EV/Sales which is at a discount to other peers like Jubilant Foodworks (Domino’s) and Westlife Development (McDonald's). However, the company has reported net loss in three out of the four previous fiscals. That apart the second wave of the pandemic has raised the risk of further slower growth in the near term,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

While valuations appear cheap, investors only with a long-term horizon may look at the stock, Khemka added.

The company’s public issue was subscribed 5.98 times, which was lower as compared to the subscription received by some other recent IPOs.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale of up to 54.5 lakh equity shares by existing selling shareholders.

The company owns and operates Barbeque Nation Restaurants, Toscano Restaurants and You and Barbeque (UBQ) by Barbeque Nation. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 164 restaurants owned and operated by them.