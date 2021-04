Barbeque Nation Hospitality made a tepid debut on the exchanges Wednesday as the shares got listed at Rs 489.85 apiece on the NSE, a 2.03 percent discount to the issue price of Rs 500. The stock got listed at Rs 492 on the BSE, a discount of 1.6 percent to the issue price.

The Rs 453 crore initial public offering (IPO) of causal dining restaurants chain Barbeque Nation Hospitality was subscribed 5.98 times on March 26, the final day of bidding. Investors have put in bids for 2.99 crore equity shares against the offered size of 49.99 lakh shares with retail investor leading.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale of up to 54.5 lakh equity shares by existing selling shareholders.

The company will utilise the net proceeds from the issue for expansion and opening of new restaurants, prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings and general corporate purposes.