Market Barbeque Nation Hospitality gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO Updated : July 14, 2020 01:19 PM IST Barbeque Nation Hospitality owns and operates Barbeque Nation Restaurants, currently operating at 138 outlets across India Sebi's observations are necessary for any company to launch public issues like initial public offering (IPO), follow-on public offer (FPO) and rights issue.