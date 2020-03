Shares of banks and no-banking financial services (NBFC) surged more than 3 to 15 percent on Friday early trade on hopes of monetary stimulus from the Reserve Bank of India.

Nifty Bank rallied 8.05 percent or 1,578.15 points to trade above 21,000. Banks were the top gainers among the Nifty constituents.

The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will hold a press conference at 10 am today. Analysts expect monetary measures to boost liquidity in the market.

Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers with 15 percent rally each followed by State Bank of India gaining 9,21 percent, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv up more than 7 percent each.

Meanwhile, Sensex gained 934.19 points or 3.12 percent to 30,880.96 and the Nifty rallied 355.40 points or 4.11 percent to 8,996.85, at 9:45 am.