Banks, FMCG cos won't deliver strong compounding growth: Shankar Sharma

Market veteran Shankar Sharma in a conversation with CNBC-TV18 said that he believes the headline markets in India have been narrating a tale about weakness. On sectors, he said that banks and FMCG companies are not going to deliver strong compounding growth.

He said, “Banks and financials, I have said this for a couple of years, that trade has been over and if you see the data on that, Axis Bank is more or less flat over a five-year period, HDFC Bank is flat over a two-and-a-half-year period, Kotak Bank is about almost flat for the same period, RBL Bank has been crushed."

"So, if banks and financials are at 40 percent then you have Reliance, which is another 10-11 percent and then FMCGs, again, my view has been absolutely clear for at least two years that this trade is well past its test before date."

So you should put it all together- 60-70 percent of the Sensex or Nifty are really companies which are not going to deliver stock price gains of 20 percent compounding, there is no way they can deliver that; one or two might, but on an aggregate basis, it cannot,” explained Sharma.

"What is left is basically broadly the IT pack which of course we have loved they have made a lot of money, but short of that in the Nifty or the Sensex, large-cap segment, there has been nothing worth writing home about and which is exactly why the market has flatlined,” Sharma said.

“A lot has changed in the world since August-September last year, but the one thing that has not changed is that the Nifty hasn't changed between August last year and now, which is 7 months or thereabouts. So the Nifty actually was telling you something, which of course, most of us will ignore, headline markets intrinsically in India were not bullish; they were actually very flat-lining or flattish because there was no traction coming in from the biggies in the Indian Sensex and Nifty,” said Sharma.

