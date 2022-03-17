0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

Banking stocks in limelight as Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, RBL Bank gain; should you buy, sell or hold?

Profile image
By Dipti Sharma   IST (Updated)
Mini

Banking stocks: Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Bandhan Bank, IndusInd Bank and Punjab National Bank were up about 1-4 percent. “The entire market, including banking stocks, had fallen quite a bit in anticipation of the US Fed Outcome and now that the event has passed, investors are buying the dip,” said Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research, Ventura Securities.

Banking stocks in limelight as Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, RBL Bank gain; should you buy, sell or hold?
Banking stocks were in the limelight on Thursday. Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank was up 2 percent, Nifty Financial Services gained nearly 3 percent while Nifty PSU Bank was up 1 percent.
“The entire market, including banking stocks, had fallen quite a bit in anticipation of the US Fed Outcome and now that the event has passed, investors are buying the dip,” said Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research, Ventura Securities.
In the past month, the Nifty Bank index fell nearly 3 percent and Year-to-Date, it was up merely 3 percent.
Also Read |
Bolinjkar believes that a big capital expenditure cycle would mean corporate lending would improve, which will be a positive for lenders. Plus, non-performing assets have bottomed out, he feels.
He likes private banks and also prefers Canara Bank, State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda.
At 1357 IST, shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Bandhan Bank, IndusInd Bank and Punjab National Bank were up about 1-4 percent.
Kkunal Parar, Vice President-Research at Choice Broking, believes large-cap banking stocks are a good buy in this market. He likes HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank in the large-cap space and sees upside potential of 8-10 percent.
According to Jay Thakkar of Marwadi Shares & Finance, RBL Bank is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 129 for targets of Rs 147-155.
Gurmeet Chadha, Co-Founder & CEO, Complete Circle Consultants believes private sector banks have seen a healthy correction.
"HDFC also, in particular, saw time correction before this price correction happened. I think they've gained market share, overall they carry cumulative and floating provisions which means if there are any credit shocks, later on, they have the ability to deal with it. So it looks very reasonable," said Chadha.
(Edited by : Akanksha Upadhyay)
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

How Indian PSUs can impact the clean energy transition

Next Article

Indian market has double-digit growth potential: Torrent Pharma ED

next story

ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS ON MAP

BehatNakurSaharanpur NagarSaharanpurDeobandRampur ManiharanGangohKairanaThana BhawanShamliBudhanaCharthawalPurqaziMuzaffar NagarKhatauliMeerapurNajibabadNaginaBarhapurDhampurNehtaurBijnorChandpurNoorpurKanthThakurdwaraMoradabad RuralMoradabad NagarKundarkiBilariChandausiAsmoliSambhalSuarChamrauaBilaspurRampurMilakDhanauraNaugawan SadatAmrohaHasanpurSiwalkhasSardhanaHastinapurKithoreMeerut Cantt.MeerutMeerut SouthChhaprauliBarautBaghpatLoniMuradnagarSahibabadGhaziabadModi NagarDholanaHapurGarhmukteshwarNoidaDadriJewarSikandrabadBulandshahrSyanaAnupshahrDebaiShikarpurKhurjaKhairBarauliAtrauliChharraKoilAligarhIglasHathrasSadabadSikandra RaoChhataMantGoverdhanMathuraBaldevEtmadpurAgra Cantt.Agra SouthAgra NorthAgra RuralFatehpur SikriKheragarhFatehabadBahTundlaJasranaFirozabadShikohabadSirsaganjKasganjAmanpurPatiyaliAliganjEtahMarharaJalesarMainpuriBhongaonKishaniKarhalGunnaurBisauliSahaswanBilsiBadaunShekhupurDataganjBaheriMeerganjBhojipuraNawabganjFaridpurBithari ChainpurBareillyBareilly Cantt.AonlaPilibhitBarkheraPuranpurBisalpurKatraJalalabadTilharPowayanShahjahanpurDadraulPaliaNighasanGola GokrannathSri NagarDhaurahraLakhimpurKastaMohammdiMaholiSitapurHargaonLaharpurBiswanSevataMahmoodabadSidhauliMisrikhSawaijpurShahabadHardoiGopamauSandiBilgram-MallanwanBalamauSandilaBangermauSafipurMohanUnnaoBhagwantnagarPurwaMalihabadBakshi Kaa TalabSarojini NagarLucknow WestLucknow NorthLucknow EastLucknow CentralLucknow Cantt.MohanlalganjBachhrawanTiloiHarchandpurRae BareliSalonSareniUnchaharJagdishpurGauriganjAmethiIsauliSultanpurSadarLambhuaKadipurKaimganjAmritpurFarrukhabadBhojpurChhibramauTirwaKannaujJaswantnagarEtawahBharthanaBidhunaDibiyapurAuraiyaRasulabadAkbarpur - RaniyaSikandraBhognipurBilhaurBithoorKalyanpurGovindnagarSishamauArya NagarKidwai NagarKanpur Cantt.MaharajpurGhatampurMadhaugarhKalpiOraiBabinaJhansi NagarMauranipurGarauthaLalitpurMehroniHamirpurRathMahobaCharkhariTindwariBaberuNarainiBandaChitrakootManikpurJahanabadBindkiFatehpurAyah ShahHusainganjKhagaRampur KhasBabaganjKundaBishwavnathganjPratapgarhPattiRaniganjSirathuManjhanpurChailPhaphamauSoraonPhulpurPratappurHandiaMejaKarachhanaAllahabad WestAllahabad NorthAllahabad SouthBaraKoraonKursiRam NagarBarabankiZaidpurDariyabadRudauliHaidergarhMilkipurBikapurAyodhyaGoshainganjKatehariTandaAlapurJalalpurAkbarpurBalhaNanparaMateraMahasiBahraichPayagpurKaiserganjBhingaShrawastiTulsipurGainsariUtraulaBalrampurMehnaunGondaKatra BazarColonelganjTarabganjMankapurGauraShohratgarhKapilvastuBansiItwaDoomariyaganjHarraiyaKaptanganjRudhauliBasti SadarMahadewaMenhdawalKhalilabadDhanghataPharendaNautanwaSiswaMaharajganjPaniyaraCaimpiyarganjPipraichGorakhpur UrbanGorakhpur RuralSahajanwaKhajaniChauri-ChauraBansgaonChilluparKhaddaPadraunaTamkuhi RajFazilnagarKushinagarHataRamkolaRudrapurDeoriaPathardevaRampur KarkhanaBhatpar RaniSalempurBarhajAtrauliyaGopalpurSagriMubarakpurAzamgarhNizamabadPhoolpur PawaiDidarganjLalganjMehnagarMadhubanGhosiMuhammadabad- Gohna (SC)MauBelthara RoadRasaraSikanderpurPhephanaBallia NagarBansdihBairiaBadlapurShahganjJaunpurMalhaniMungra BadshahpurMachhlishahrMariyahuZafrabadKerakatJakhanianSaidpurGhazipurJangipurZahoorabadMohammadabadZamaniaMughalsaraiSakaldihaSaiyadrajaChakiaPindraAjagaraShivpurRohaniyaVaranasi NorthVaranasi SouthVaranasi Cantt.SevapuriBhadohiGyanpurAuraiChhanbeyMirzapurMajhawanChunarMarihanGhorawalRobertsganjObraDuddhi

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More