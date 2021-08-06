Banking stocks gain ahead of RBI policy

Banking stocks lead the gains on Friday with Nifty Bank indices rising over half a percent ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy announcement later today.

Among private lenders, IndusInd Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank gained the most, while all the state-run lenders traded in the green with Maharashtra Bank, Central Bank, IOB, SBI, among others leading the pack.

The benchmarks Sensex and Nifty traded flat. The index to focus on will be Bank Nifty.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank seem to be making a comeback after a long time.

"While ICICI Bank and SBI are in a bull market of their own if the rally continues in HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, then perhaps the Bank Nifty can also make a move towards its peak. As of now, it is the only major index with some distance to its previous peak," says CNBC-TV18's Anuj Singhal.

The RBI is likely to maintain the status quo on the interest rates amid the hardening of retail inflation, while the governor’s commentary on the macroeconomic situation and any stimulus measures amid fears of a third wave of coronavirus pandemic will be keenly watched for.

Read here

With inflation remaining high, and uncertainty about a potential third wave of COVID-19 infections, all 10 economists polled by CNBC-TV18 said they do not expect any tinkering in the repurchase or repo rate (currently at four percent), which is the rate at which banks borrow from the central bank. According to the respondents, the reverse repo rate at which banks park excess funds with RBI is also expected to be left unchanged at 3.35 percent.

Meanwhile, other rate-sensitive stocks such as real estate and auto were also trading higher ahead of the RBI policy. Nifty Auto and Nifty Realty traded more than half a percent higher each.