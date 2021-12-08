Banking stocks extend gains as RBI keeps key rates unchanged

The Nifty Bank index was up 1.5 percent at 37,167.60 points.

Banking stocks are seen benefiting from the status quo decision, as it is expected to encourage lending.

Shares of lenders such as ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, RBL Bank, Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Punjab National Bank rose in the range of 0.6 percent to 2.2 percent.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 5:1 to continue with an 'accommodative' stance. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank will keep the stance accommodative as long as necessary to support and sustain economic growth.

Repo rate is the rate at which banks borrow money from the Reserve Bank while reverse repo rate is the rate at which RBI borrows from banks. Commercial banks borrow funds only if they witness a shortfall in their funds. The monetary policy committee of a country uses the reverse repo rate as a tool to control the money supply in the country.