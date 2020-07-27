  • SENSEX
Bank stocks under pressure after RBI warns of system-wide rise in bad loans; Nifty Bank falls 3.5%

Updated : July 27, 2020 03:39 PM IST

The system-wide bad loans may rise to 14.7 percent by March 2021 under a very severe stress scenario, warned RBI
The caution in the report weighed on the banking index, with the sector becoming the biggest contributor to benchmark's losses in the day.
Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federak Bank and Axis Bank lost between 3 percent and 4 percent.
