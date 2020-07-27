Bank stocks under pressure after RBI warns of system-wide rise in bad loans; Nifty Bank falls 3.5%

Banking stocks were under pressure on Monday with Nifty Bank declining 3.5 percent after the Reserve Bank of India in its financial stability report, which was released on Friday, said that the system-wide bad loans may rise to 14.7 percent by March 2021 under a very severe stress scenario.

“Macro stress tests for credit risk indicate that the GNPA ratio of all SCBs (Scheduled Commercial Banks) may increase from 8.5 percent in March 2020 to 12.5 percent by March 2021 under the baseline scenario. If the macroeconomic environment worsens further, the ratio may escalate to 14.7 percent under very severe stress,” RBI said in its report.

Further, it expects public sector banks’ GNPA ratio to rise to 15.2 percent by March 2021 from 11.3 percent as of March 2020. Private and foreign banks’ GNPAs are expected to increase from 4.2 percent and 2.3 percent to 7.3 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively, over the same period.

The caution in the report weighed on the banking index, with the sector becoming the biggest contributor to benchmark's losses in the day. Nifty Bank was dragged by ICICI Bank which was down over 6 percent post its Q1 results as well as due to the warning signs in the report.

Furthermore, HDFC Bank also lost 3.5 percent. The company's managing director, Aditya Puri selling bank’s shares worth Rs 843 crore post-July 21 also affected the stock.

Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federak Bank and Axis Bank also lost between 3 percent and 4 percent.

The regulator also acknowledged that the six-month loan repayment holiday or moratorium may also have implications for the financial health of banks. “The regulatory dispensations that the pandemic has necessitated in terms of the moratorium on loan installments and deferment of interest payments may have implications for the financial health of SCBs, going forward,” the report said.

Going forward, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, “once we enter the post-pandemic phase, the focus would be on the calibrated unwinding of regulatory and other dispensations. Financial intermediaries will have to undertake the reappraisal of their business models. Asset markets have to adapt to a new normal in a non-disruptive manner.”