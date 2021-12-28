Bank on defensives, says HDFC Securities' Jasani; spells 10 picks for 2022

Are the markets done with sudden sell-offs for now? Concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and tightening of monetary policy around the globe have been discounted in the current prices. However, any further earlier-than-expected surprises on the lifting of interest rates from record lows could trigger another round of sell-off globally. That is the message from Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.

Adverse developments on the new COVID variant front could also impact investor sentiments globally, he said in an interview to CNBCTV18.com. Besides, two local events are on his watch list, which may dictate the direction and momentum in the market: the Union Budget and state elections.

Jasani believes it is difficult to say confidently whether the worst of COVID is behind for Indian investors."With every outbreak of (COVID) variants, the negative impact gets lower and lower," the market veteran said. He is of the view that any delay in global and domestic growth recoveries may lead to some fatigue in the market with investors unwilling to add to equity positions.

Remarks from Jasani come at a time when Indian equity benchmarks have receded about seven percent from their all-time peaks, clocked in October, amid concerns over expensive valuations. He feels valuations have come down from the peaks in October, but going ahead, "a lot will depend on corporate earnings/Nifty EPS growth".

India, being one of the preferred emerging markets traditionally, could still continue to enjoy premium valuations "in case we see good upward momentum in earnings and Nifty EPS".

And how to go about it now? "One will have to maintain asset allocation for equities at the planned levels and in case it has fallen, a gradual rise in allocation can be undertaken," said Jasani.

Till October 2021, the Sensex and the Nifty raced to scale a series of all-time highs in a near one-sided rally. Since then, concerns around the Omicron variant globally and sustained selling of Indian shares by foreign investors have led to some correction.

As of Tuesday, the Nifty50 is 1,371.2 points below its all-time high of 18,604.5, touched on October 19.

Here's how the 50-scrip index has fared since January 2020:

Good time away from peaks

Jesani sees a "very small chance" of the headline indices reaching new heights in the next quarter. "We need more confirmation of COVID issues getting diluted, global growth picking pace, inflation across the globe coming under control and rate hikes being undertaken at a leisurely pace before we can expect such a thing to happen," he said.

HDFC Securities has given 10 stock picks for 2022:

Aditya Birla Capital

GAIL

Hindustan Zinc

Ipca Labs

M&M

Max Financial

Max Healthcare

SBI

Tech Mahindra

Zee

It is the right time to bank on defensive stocks, from spaces such as FMCG, pharmaceutical and IT shares, believes Jasani. They are good bets now till more clarity emerges on global growth and inflation, though they may not be cheap, he said.

Defensive stocks are considered the safest among equities, especially in unfavourable market conditions.

His avoid list now: "Over-owned sectors like financial, auto and metal, which may keep underperforming for some time."

Jasani suggests bottom-up investing in midcap and smallcap segments now.

Bottom-up investing focuses on individual stocks rather than overall market conditions. It is contrary to top-bottom investing, which emphasises the big picture such as market conditions and economic factors.

Asked about his take on IPOs of new-age businesses , he said: "The pricing of most new-age IPOs was not in sync with company prospects. Institutional investors fell over one another in the anchor round to subscribe to the issue, while the HNI and retail categories were a little more circumspect going by the oversubscription levels."

He finds new-age company valuations to be on the higher-to-excessive side. "A very large part of the potential upside over the next 3-5 years is already in the IPO prices," he said.

His advice to investors eyeing new-age IPO opportunities now: Investing in high priced IPOs pays off only in times of bubbly market conditions."