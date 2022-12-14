English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

Bank of Maharashtra hikes MCLR by 20-30 basis points; shares gain in nine out of ten sessions

Bank of Maharashtra hikes MCLR by 20-30 basis points; shares gain in nine out of ten sessions

Bank of Maharashtra hikes MCLR by 20-30 basis points; shares gain in nine out of ten sessions
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.COMDec 14, 2022 5:31:31 PM IST (Published)

MCLR is the minimum interest rate at which a bank can offer a loan to a customer.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Bank of Mah share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
How insurance industry is adopting chatbots and conversational messaging

How insurance industry is adopting chatbots and conversational messaging

IST4 Min(s) Read

Donald Trump Jr. says India is the second-largest market for luxury properties

Donald Trump Jr. says India is the second-largest market for luxury properties

IST3 Min(s) Read

Colgate's new CEO wants more Indians to brush regularly and change toothbrushes more often

Colgate's new CEO wants more Indians to brush regularly and change toothbrushes more often

IST3 Min(s) Read

FY23 subsidy is quite high, but farmers are a priority: Fertilisers secretary Arun Singhal

FY23 subsidy is quite high, but farmers are a priority: Fertilisers secretary Arun Singhal

IST9 Min(s) Read

Bank of Maharashtra on Wednesday announced that it has raised its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 20-30 basis points with effect from December 14, 2022.


MCLR is the minimum interest rate at which a bank can offer a loan to a customer. It also acts as an internal reference rate for a bank to calculate interest rates for various other types of loans that it offers. Any increase in MCLR directly impacts the cost of loans for customers, while also boosting the bank’s margins on loans.

Bank of Maharashtra on Wednesday said it has raised:

  • Overnight MCLR to 7.5 percent from the existing 7.3 percent
  • 1-month MCLR to 7.7 percent from 7.5 percent
  • 3-month MCLR to 7.9 percent from 7.6 percent
  • 6-month MCLR to 8 percent from 7.7 percent
  • and 1-year MCLR to 8.2 percent from 7.9 percent

    • Following the announcement, shares of Bank of Maharashtra surged nearly 11 percent in intraday trade on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of Rs 36.20.

    Bank of Maharashtra’s decision to raise lending rate comes after the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at its meeting on 7 December increased the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility by 35 basis points to 6.25 percent with immediate effect.

    The country's largest bank, the State Bank of India, on Tuesday announced a sharp hike in interest rates on domestic retail term deposits and domestic bulk term deposits (TDs) by 50-100 basis points across tenors.

    Shares of Bank of Maharashtra ended 4.4 percent higher at Rs 34.10.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Bank of Maharashtra

    Previous Article

    Welspun Corp receives possession of moveable assets of ABG Shipyard 

    Next Article

    Indiabulls Housing Finance sees 0.88% equity exchanges hands in a large deal; shares gain 5%