Bank of Maharashtra shares slide after scaling a 52-week high in a four-day rally

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra have gained over 40 percent this year.

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra hit a 52-week high in early trading on Tuesday before a sharp sell-off that dragged shares into negative territory.

The stock opened higher for the fifth straight day, hitting a 52-week high of Rs 30.05 before a reversal.

Shares had ended 14 percent higher on Monday, gaining for the fourth day in a row. Before today's drop, the stock gained 26 percent in the last four sessions and over 50 percent during the last 12 months. The stock also crossed all of its key moving averages of 50, 100 and 200-DMA.

The bank announced encouraging Q2 results and also emerged as the top performer among public-sector banks (PSBs) in terms of credit growth in percentage terms during the September quarter.

It reported a 25 percent year-on-year growth in its Net Interest Income, while its net profit doubled compared to the same period last year. Net Interest Margin also improved to 3.55 percent from 3.27 percent last year.

The Government of India is the largest shareholder in Bank of Maharashtra with a 91 percent stake. Other institutions that hold a major stake in the bank is the Life Insurance Corporation of India, with 3.6 percent stake.

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra are trading 4.2 percent lower at Rs 27.60.