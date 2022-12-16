Bank of Baroda, TCS, Federal Bank: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened lower on the last trading day of the week amid largely negative cues from global markets.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Sell Bank of Baroda for a target of Rs 176 with a stop loss at Rs 187
Sell Bata for a target at Rs 1,610 with a stop loss of Rs 1,661
Buy Piramal Enterprises for a target of Rs 1,960 with a stop loss at Rs 1,904
Buy MGL for a target of Rs 915 with a stop loss at Rs 880
Shrikant Chouhan, Technical Analyst
Sell TCS for a target of Rs 3,150-3,100 with a stop loss at Rs 3,350
Buy Federal Bank for a target of Rs 142-145 with a stop loss at Rs 130
