Bank of Baroda shares double this year, set for best annual performance since 2003

The 106 percent gain is the lender's best annual performance in terms of share price return since 2003. The stock had tripled that year gaining 205 percent.

Shares of the state-run Bank of Baroda (BoB) have doubled this year so far gaining as much as 106 percent on a year-to-date basis.

The stock also hit a 52-week high of Rs 169.80 in Wednesday's trading.

Shares had risen 33 percent in 2021 after three consecutive years of negative returns.

The stock is also the best performer on the Nifty PSU Bank Index.

For the September quarter, the bank reported net interest income (NII) of Rs 10,174.5 crore compared to a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 8,924.2 crore. The bank's asset quality also improved with Gross NPA coming in at 5.31 percent compared to 6.26 percent in the June quarter and Net NPA improving to 1.16 percent from 1.58 percent in the June quarter.

Four mutual funds - HDFC Small-Cap Fund Direct Growth, HDFC Focused 30 Fund Direct Plan Growth, PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth, and Kotak Equity Fund Direct Growth - have a combined exposure of 14 percent in BoB based on the September quarter shareholding pattern.

Shares of BoB are currently trading at Rs 168.65, up 1.14 percent.