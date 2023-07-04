Bank of Baroda shares surge to an eight year high after two price target hikes in a day

Citi maintained its buy rating on Bank of Baroda and raised its price target to Rs 245 from Rs 220 earlier. The revised price target implies a potential upside of 23 percent from Monday's close.
The stock has gained nearly 10 percent in the past one month and has more than doubled in the past one year.
“Scale-up of unsecured loans (from 1.2 percent), focus on APF (approved project finance) within home loans, and broad-based growth in other retail segments will sustain retail growth at 1.5x of asset growth,” Citi said in its report.
On Monday, reports said that Bank of Baroda was planning to sell up to 49 percent stake in its credit card business arm BOB Financial Solutions Ltd. Currently, it is 100 percent owned by the lender.
The bank has already floated a request for proposal for roping in a strategic investor, and the process is expected to complete in one year, the report mentioned quoting a senior bank official.
Shares of Bank of Baroda gained as much as 1.3 percent to Rs 201.65. The stock is up for the third day in a row.
