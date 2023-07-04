Bank of Baroda shares surge to an eight year high after two price target hikes in a day

Citi maintained its buy rating on Bank of Baroda and raised its price target to Rs 245 from Rs 220 earlier. The revised price target implies a potential upside of 23 percent from Monday's close.

Shares of Bank of Baroda are trading at the highest level since August 2015 after brokerage call Citi raised its price target on the state-run lender.

Citi maintained its buy rating on the stock and raised its price target to Rs 245 from Rs 220 earlier. The revised price target implies a potential upside of 23 percent from Monday's close.