Bank of Baroda increases MCLR by 5 bps, home loan EMIs to go up

Shares of Bank of Baroda ended at Rs 169.40, up by Rs 1.40, or 0.83 percent on the BSE.

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Thursday announced an increase in its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points (bps) across tenors. The revised MCLR has come into effect from February 12, 2023.

Following the latest rate hike, MCLR has surged from 7.85 percent to 7.90 percent for overnight. The MCLR for one month has risen from 8.15 percent to 8.20 percent while MCLR for three-month tenure has been hiked from 8.25 percent to 8.30 percent, post revision.

The MCLR for six-month tenure has been raised from 8.35 percent to 8.40 percent. The MCLR for one year tenure has climbed from 8.50 percent to 8.55 percent.

This comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expectedly hiked borrowing costs by 25 basis points while keeping the door open for more hikes as core inflation remained high. The move to raise the rate will make loans — including housing and auto — and corporate credit expensive.

The RBI's six-member Monetary Policy Committee voted 4-2 to raise the benchmark repurchase or repo rate to 6.50 percent and retain its stance of withdrawing accommodation, which was adopted early last year.

This is the sixth straight increase in interest rates since May last year, and the cumulative hike now totals 250 bps. The RBI raised interest rates by 35 bps in December 2022. Rates were hiked by 40 bps in May and 50 basis points each in June, August, and September.