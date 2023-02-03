Bank of Baroda fine Rs 30 lakh for non-compliance in KYC, interest rate on deposits

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the RBI said.
A penalty of Rs 30 lakh has been imposed on Bank of Baroda for deficiencies in regulatory compliance with regard to Know Your Customer (KYC) and Interest Rate on Deposits, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Pakistan economy at alarming level as foreign reserves drop to $3.1 billion from $16.6 billion in a year
Feb 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on inflation, taxes, GDP and more. Read the full interview here
Feb 3, 2023 IST37 Min(s) Read
FM hints at lowering income tax burden further, says taking 42.7% from highly skilled doesn't look fair
Feb 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
FM says the process is on to decide on the best possible timing for divestments
Feb 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
"The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 30.00 lakh on Bank of Baroda for non-compliance with certain provisions of the ‘Reserve Bank of India – (Know Your Customer (KYC)) Direction, 2016 and Reserve Bank of India (Interest Rate on Deposits) Directions, 2016," the central bank said in a statement.
This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the RBI said.
In a statement, RBI said, "The Statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation of the bank was conducted by RBI with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2020, and the examination of the Risk Assessment Report and all related correspondences pertaining to the same revealed."
"Non-compliance with the aforesaid directions by the bank to the extent it (i) breached the stipulated transaction limits (aggregate of credits in a financial year and aggregate of all withdrawals & transfer in a month) in small accounts and (ii) failed to ensure that the interest rates applied in certain term deposit accounts were strictly as per the schedule of interest rates disclosed in advance," it said
After considering the bank’s reply to the notice and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, RBI said it came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with the aforesaid RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, to the extent of non-compliance with such directions, it added.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!