Finance
Bank of Baroda falls 3% on under-reporting of bad loans
Updated : December 18, 2019 12:25 PM IST
In an exchange filing on Tuesday, Bank of Baroda said that it reported gross non-performing assets for the year ended March 2019 at Rs 69,924 crore.
However, it said that as per the Reserve Bank of India’s risk-assessment report, the gross NPAs stood at Rs 75,174 crore, resulting in gross NPA divergence of Rs 5,250 crore.
