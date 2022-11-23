Bank of Baroda, Berger Paints, Britannia and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian market starts on a positive note on Wednesday tracking cues from global market.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Bank of Baroda (BoB) for a target of Rs 172 with a stop loss at Rs 165
Buy IndusInd Bank for a target of Rs 1,200 with a stop loss at Rs 1,155
Buy Britannia with for a target of Rs 4,260 with a stop loss at Rs 4,100
Sell Navin Fluorine for a target of Rs 4,200 with a stop loss at Rs 4,310
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss at Rs 602
Buy Crompton with a stop loss at Rs 358
Buy IDFC First Bank with a stop loss at Rs 54
Buy Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss at Rs 1,775
