Bank of Baroda, Berger Paints, Britannia and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian market starts on a positive note on Wednesday tracking cues from global market.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy Bank of Baroda (BoB) for a target of Rs 172 with a stop loss at Rs 165

Buy IndusInd Bank for a target of Rs 1,200 with a stop loss at Rs 1,155

Buy Britannia with for a target of Rs 4,260 with a stop loss at Rs 4,100

Sell Navin Fluorine for a target of Rs 4,200 with a stop loss at Rs 4,310

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss at Rs 602

Buy Crompton with a stop loss at Rs 358

Buy IDFC First Bank with a stop loss at Rs 54

Buy Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss at Rs 1,775