    • Bank of America Sec initiates coverage on Muthoot Finance, Manappuram Finance with Buy call

    Bank of America Sec initiates coverage on Muthoot Finance, Manappuram Finance with Buy call

    By Abhishek Kothari | IST (Published)
    Bank of America Securities has initiated coverage on gold loan financiers Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance. It has a target of Rs 225 per share for Manappuram Finance and Rs 1,890 for Muthoot Finance.

    Bank of America Securities has initiated coverage on gold loan financiers Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance. It has a target of Rs 225 per share for Manappuram Finance and Rs 1,890 for Muthoot Finance.
    The global brokerage firm expects the gold loan book of Manappuram Finance to resume steady growth from Q2FY22e onwards, while credit cost in MFI business to peak in H1FY22e.
    The current valuation grossly undervalues the gold loan franchise and there is a scope of re-rating, Bank of America Securities said. It estimates 20% EPS CAGR and 24% RoE through FY24e for Manappuram Finance.
    The brokerage is of the view that Muthoot Finance is well placed to benefit from the rising demand for gold loans and the company’s ambition of doubling loan book to Rs 1 lakh crore is achievable.
    However, cyclical uplift in credit demand poses an upside risk.
    It estimates 21% EPS CAGR & 27% RoE through FY24e with AUM CAGR of 18%.
    Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Abhishek Kothari for more details.
    (Edited by : Ankit Gohel)
