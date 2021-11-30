Bank Nifty trades flat after morning surge as fears over Omicron abate

Banking sector gauge, Bank Nifty surged on Tuesday in early deals as investor sentiment improved as fears over omicron, the new COVID-19 mutant variant, abated.

The banking index gained 1.65 percent at 10.17 am as all the 12 constituent stocks gained in trade. The index opened at 35,958.80 and hit the day's high at 36,774.20.

RBL Bank led the rally with over 5 percent gain, while Bandhan Bank gained more than 4 percent to add to the upward journey of the index.

Axis Bank, Federal Bank, IndusInd Bank and SBI witnessed gains of over 2 percent, while PNB, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and AU Small Finance Bank gained over 1 percent. Only Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed a gain of less than 1 percent in trade.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex jumped to 58,141.57, up 880.99 points or 1.54 percent at 10:31 am, while the broader NSE Nifty50 rose 260 points or 1.53 percent to 17,314 at 10:34 am.

PowerGrid was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising nearly 5 percent, followed by Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, TCS and Infosys. On the other hand, Dr Reddy's was the only Sensex constituent trading with losses.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE index gained 153.43 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 57,260.58. And the broader NSE Nifty edged higher by 27.50 points or 0.16 percent to 17,053.95. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 3,332.21 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Tokyo were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Hong Kong and Seoul stock exchanges were in the red. Stock exchanges in the US ended with gains in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.72 percent to $73.97 per barrel.