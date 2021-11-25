Bank Nifty on track to end November F&O series down 5%; first fall in 4 months

The Nifty Bank index is on track to finish the November futures & options (series) more than five percent lower. The fall mirrors the decline in headline indices Sensex and Nifty50, which are set to close the November F&O series more than two percent lower each.

This is the first time in four months that the banking index will close lower for the month, having risen 3-5 percent in each of the preceding three months.

Here's how the Bank Nifty index - comprising 12 stocks including SBI, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank - fared in the recent past:

Series Bank Nifty Change (absolute) Change (%) November* 37,402.3 -2,106.7 -5.3 October 39,509 2,083.9 5.6 September 37,425.1 1,807.6 5.1 August 35,617.6 926.1 2.7 July 34,691.5 -135.5 -0.4 June 34,827 -268.1 -0.8 May 35,095.05 1,380.6 4.1

All but one of Bank Nifty constituents are likely to end the November series with a negative return. IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank are the worst hit.

Here's how the Bank Nifty stocks fared in the November series:

Nifty Bank stock November series return (%) Bandhan Bank 5.3 RBL Bank -1.2 State Bank of India -1.7 IDFC First Bank -2.2 AU Small Finance Bank -2.8 Kotak Mahindra Bank -3.0 Punjab National Bank -3.1 HDFC Bank -4.7 Federal Bank -5.2 ICICI Bank -6.1 Axis Bank -10.4 IndusInd Bank -18.4

Historically, November has been a good month for the banking index. In the past three years, the gauge finished the November F&O series with a gain of at least 2.7 percent.

November series Bank Nifty Change (absolute) Change (%) 2021* 37,402.25 -2,106.70 -5.3 2020 39508.95 2,083.85 5.6 2019 37425.1 1,807.55 5.1 2018 35617.55 926.05 2.7 2017 34691.5 -135.50 -0.4 2016 34827 -268.05 -0.8

The market will enter the December series on Friday, November 26.