Bank Nifty on track to end November F&O series down 5%; first fall in 4 months

The Nifty Bank index is on track to finish the November futures & options (series) more than five percent lower. The fall mirrors the decline in headline indices Sensex and Nifty50, which are set to close the November F&O series more than two percent lower each.
This is the first time in four months that the banking index will close lower for the month, having risen 3-5 percent in each of the preceding three months.
Here's how the Bank Nifty index - comprising 12 stocks including SBI, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank - fared in the recent past:
|Series
|Bank Nifty
|Change (absolute)
|Change (%)
|November*
|37,402.3
|-2,106.7
|-5.3
|October
|39,509
|2,083.9
|5.6
|September
|37,425.1
|1,807.6
|5.1
|August
|35,617.6
|926.1
|2.7
|July
|34,691.5
|-135.5
|-0.4
|June
|34,827
|-268.1
|-0.8
|May
|35,095.05
|1,380.6
|4.1
All but one of Bank Nifty constituents are likely to end the November series with a negative return. IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank are the worst hit.
Here's how the Bank Nifty stocks fared in the November series:
|Nifty Bank stock
|November series return (%)
|Bandhan Bank
|5.3
|RBL Bank
|-1.2
|State Bank of India
|-1.7
|IDFC First Bank
|-2.2
|AU Small Finance Bank
|-2.8
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|-3.0
|Punjab National Bank
|-3.1
|HDFC Bank
|-4.7
|Federal Bank
|-5.2
|ICICI Bank
|-6.1
|Axis Bank
|-10.4
|IndusInd Bank
|-18.4
Historically, November has been a good month for the banking index. In the past three years, the gauge finished the November F&O series with a gain of at least 2.7 percent.
|November series
|Bank Nifty
|Change (absolute)
|Change (%)
|2021*
|37,402.25
|-2,106.70
|-5.3
|2020
|39508.95
|2,083.85
|5.6
|2019
|37425.1
|1,807.55
|5.1
|2018
|35617.55
|926.05
|2.7
|2017
|34691.5
|-135.50
|-0.4
|2016
|34827
|-268.05
|-0.8
Most banking stocks traded lower on Thursday, with the Nifty Bank index down 0.1 percent at 37,402.3 in afternoon deals. Analysts expect volatility to prevail ahead of the expiry of the monthly derivatives contracts due by the end of the session.
The market will enter the December series on Friday, November 26.
First Published: IST