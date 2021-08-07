Bank, IT stocks help D-Street make a comeback after 2 weekly losses

Indian equity benchmarks made a comeback on Friday with a weekly gain of 3 percent. Banking, IT and auto stocks were at the forefront of a broad surge that helped Sensex and Nifty50 break a series of records.

For the week, the 30-scrip index gained 1,690.88 points or 3.22 percent and the broader NSE Nifty50 gauge rose 475.15 points or 3.01 percent -- a gain that followed two back-to-back weekly losses.

Sensex surpassed the 54,000 mark and Nifty50 topped 16,000 for the first time this week only to stop at lifetime highs of 54,717.24 and 16,349.45 respectively.

Optimism on the earnings front and hopes of recovery amid improving monthly auto sales and mostly encouraging macroeconomic data, and positive global cues boosted Dalal Street during the week, say analysts.

"The market ended the two-month long consolidation phase... The bias was upbeat from the beginning which further strengthened as the week progressed," said Ajit Mishra, VP Research. Religare Broking.

Most sectors moved higher for the week.

The indices tracking banking, financial services, IT and auto shares rose the most among NSE's sectoral gauges. Broader markets lagged the headline indices. Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.47 percent, but Smallcap 100 dropped 0.88 percent.

Buying was largely restricted to index majors and other heavyweights and the broader indices witnessed some profit taking, Mishra added.

In the Nifty50 universe, 41 stocks ended the week higher, with Eicher Motors (rising 8.37 percent), Bharti Airtel (8.17 percent), HDFC (7.76 percent), Kotak Mahindra Bank (7.52 percent), Britannia (5.33 percent) and Adani Ports (5.26 percent) being the top gainers. On the other hand, UPL, Bajaj Finserv, Grasim and UltraTech were the worst hit.

The earnings season has so far been in line to better than expectations. Cement, metal, healthcare and oil & gas companies have reported better-than-expected numbers while IT and consumer goods firms, and private banks, have been in line with estimates, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head-Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

On the last trading day of the week, the RBI maintained status quo on benchmark rates as widely expected.

At the end of its three-day policy review, the RBI retained its FY22 GDP growth forecast but lifted inflation projections.

The central bank said it would normalise liquidity conditions in a sign that policymakers could be headed towards tapering Covid-induced stimulus.

"In spite of concerns around inflation, interest rates were kept at historical lows to pump adequate liquidity to bolster economic revival. While this policy measure is the need of the moment, it cannot continue forever," said Nirali Shah, Head of equity research, Samco Securities.

"If things don’t go as planned, the RBI may initiate policy normalisation starting with a gradual drainage of liquidity followed by marginal hikes in the repo and reverse repo rates, but that doesn’t seem to happen at least for a couple of months. With the current policy acting as a crutch, the market is expected to stand strong with renewed confidence," she added.