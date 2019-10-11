Market
Bandhan Bank shares surge on addition in MSCI index, Gruh Finance up 20%
Updated : October 11, 2019 10:11 AM IST
Bandan Bank jumped as much as 19.99 percent to Rs 607.95 per share on the NSE in intraday trade.
Gruh Finance shares jumped also jumped 19.9 percent to Rs 327.40 per share.
At 9:57 am, Bandhan Bank shares traded 14.12 percent up at Rs 578.20 per share on the NSE, while Gruh Finance was up 11.97 percent at Rs 305.50 per share.
