Bandhan Bank shares drop 6% on weak Q1 update and CFO resignation | Brokerages give 'buy' rating

Bandhan Bank shares drop 6% on weak Q1 update and CFO resignation | Brokerages give 'buy' rating

Bandhan Bank shares drop 6% on weak Q1 update and CFO resignation | Brokerages give 'buy' rating
By Anshul  Jul 5, 2023 12:21:28 PM IST (Published)

Bandhan Bank has underperformed NIFTY and Bank NIFTY in last one week as well as one month. Here's a look at what is triggering the downfall

Shares of private lender Bandhan Bank dropped nearly 6 percent on Wednesday after it reported weak business update in first quarter and chief financial officer (CFO) Sunil Samdani resigned. The lender's loan growth moderated and recoveries fell sequentially in the quarter ended June. Brokerages have, however, given 'buy' rating to the lender.

A buy rating is a recommendation to purchase a specific stock. This rating implies that analysts expect the price of a stock to move higher in the short- to mid-term.
Bank's Q1 update
Talking about lender's first quarter business update, the total advances rose 6.7 percent year-on-year (YoY),  however, it fell 5.5 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) Deposits of the bank was down 8 percent QoQ, and 2.8 percent YoY at Rs 39,076 crore, while its CASA ratio stood at 36 percent versus 39.3 percent QoQ, and 43.2 percent YoY.
