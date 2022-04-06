Jefferies maintains 'buy' call on Bandhan Bank; shares rise

Bandhan Bank shares rose on Wednesday, a day after the lender reported an increase in deposits and advances. The Bandhan stock climbed up as much as 1.3 percent to Rs 319.2 apiece on BSE.

In a business update on Tuesday, Bandhan Bank said its deposits increased 23.6 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 96,331 crore in the quarter ended March.

Bandhan Bank reported growth of 23.9 percent in retail deposits to Rs 71,440 crore. Its advances before write offs were at Rs 1,01,359 crore, up 16.5 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago.

The bank's current account savings account (CASA) ratio declined to 41.6 percent in the January-March period from 45.6 percent in the previous quarter.

Jefferies maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 380. The brokerage said the lender reported healthy growth of 16 percent on year in assets. It, however, said the company may see negative net slippages in the March quarter.

The brokerage expects Bandhan's CASA ratio to normalise in the first quarter of FY23.

Macquarie continued with a 'neutral' rating on the Bandhan stock with a target of Rs 320.

The brokerage said the lender saw a sharp uptick in disbursements and collections, but the quality of loan growth will be key for rerating going forward.