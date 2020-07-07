Bandhan Bank rallies over 5% on improving collection trends, rise in loans

Bandhan Bank shares rallied over 5 percent on Tuesday after the lender reported an 18 percent rise in its advances and loans and a 35 percent increase in total deposits in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The bank also reported improvement in collection efficiency after the easing of lockdown.

The stock gained 5.54 percent to hit an intraday high of Rs 376.75 per share on the BSE. At 11:25 am, the stock traded 2.89 percent higher at Rs 367.25 apiece.

The bank’s loans and advances, including on book, off book and TLTRO investments, increased 18 percent to Rs 74,325 crore as on June 30, 2020, from Rs 63,164 crore as of June 30, 2019. Sequentially, the rise was 3 percent.

Brokerage Motilal Oswal believes that the sequential growth would be enabled by the bank’s offering of top-up loans to existing customers to support the immediate business needs impacted due to lockdown.

“Subsequent to Unlock 1, the collection in Micro Banking loan vertical has shown positive traction from June 01, 2020. There has been a steady improvement in collection efficiency (in value terms) during the month of June 2020 and ended with 68 percent as on the last day of the month i.e. June 30, 2020. This number has further improved to 70 percent (resulting in an effective moratorium of 30 percent) as on July 03, 2020. 70 percent of customers have started repaying their loans,” the lender said in a regulatory filing.

For non-micro banking advances, collection efficiency in June 2020 stood at 84 percent, resulting in an effective moratorium of 16 percent.

Bandhan Bank’s total deposits during the quarter rose 35 percent to Rs 60,602 crore from Rs 44,796 crore, YoY and 6 percent from Rs 57,082 crore, QoQ.

CASA ratio improved to 37.1 percent versus 36.8 percent, on a sequential basis.

Macquarie believes that the bank’s deposit franchise continues to remain healthy. The bank’s CRR will be a key monitorable when the company reports its earnings, it said.

The breakage maintained an 'outperform' rating with a target price of Rs 300 per share.