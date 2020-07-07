  • SENSEX
Bandhan Bank rallies over 5% on improving collection trends, rise in loans

Updated : July 07, 2020 12:05 PM IST

For non-micro banking advances, collection efficiency for the month of June, 2020 stood at 84 percent, resulting in effective moratorium of 16 percent.
CASA ratio improved to 37.1 percent versus 36.8 percent, on a sequential basis.
