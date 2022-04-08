Bandhan Bank rallies 4.5% after HDFC sells 3.1% equity via block deal on BSE

Shares of Bandhan Bank opened 1 percent lower on Friday after the company recorded a series of block deals with around 5.1 crore shares or 3.1 percent stake in the bank changing hands in bunched trades. However, the stock gained as much as 4.5 percent, erasing all opening losses.

At 10 am, shares of Bandhan Bank were trading 3.61 percent higher at Rs 326.95 on the BSE.

According to sources, HDFC Ltd likely sold around 50 million shares via bulk deal. As of the December quarter, HDFC Ltd held a little less than a 10 percent stake in Bandhan Bank. However, HDFC had to pare its stake in Bandhan Bank below 5 percent in light of the proposed merger.

HDFC is set to fold into HDFC Bank in an epic move that will propel the bank closer to SBI in size and way ahead of private peers ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. HDFC currently holds a stake of around 21 percent in HDFC Bank.

Under the proposed merger, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, shareholders will get 42 shares in HDFC Bank for every 25 shares held in HDFC.