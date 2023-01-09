English
Bandhan Bank shares end higher after deposits rise over 20% in December quarter

Bandhan Bank shares end higher after deposits rise over 20% in December quarter

Bandhan Bank shares end higher after deposits rise over 20% in December quarter
By CNBCTV18.com Jan 9, 2023

The bank's loan and advances stood at over Rs 1 lakh crore in the December quarter, 14 percent higher from Rs 87,998 crore in the year-ago period.

Bandhan Bank’s total deposits reached Rs 1.02 lakh crore in the December quarter, posting an increase of 21 percent compared to the same period a year ago. The total deposits stood at Rs 84,500 crore in the year-ago quarter.


On a sequential basis, the number rose by 3 percent from Rs 99,366 crore registered in the September quarter.

The bank's loan and advances stood at over Rs 1 lakh crore in the December quarter, 14 percent higher from Rs 87,998 crore in the year-ago period. The numbers grew 5 percent quarter-on-quarter as against Rs 95,835 crore in the September quarter.

Also Read: Bandhan Bank shares rise after Phillip Capital projects upside of nearly 50%

However, CASA (Current Accounts Savings Accounts) deposits dropped 3 percent to Rs 37,194 crore from Rs 38,528 crore in the year-ago period.

On a sequential basis, CASA deposits fell 8 percent from Rs 40,520 crore in the September quarter.

The bulk deposits jumped 139 percent year-on-year to Rs 31,233 in the December quarter and retail term deposits went up 3 percent year-on-year to Rs 33,856 crore in the quarter under review.

Shares of Bandhan Bank ended 1.78 percent higher at Rs 246.50 on the BSE on Monday.

Also Read: Bandhan Bank receives Rs 801 crore binding bid from an ARC for sale of bad assets
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
