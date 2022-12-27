Bandhan Bank shares rise after Phillip Capital projects upside of nearly 50%

Phillip Capital's price target on Bandhan Bank implies a potential upside of nearly 50 percent.
In an analyst meet earlier this month, Bandhan Bank said that its asset quality may deteriorate further in the current as well as the upcoming quarter of the financial year. The lender told analysts that Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) may rise to Rs 7,800 crore in the December quarter and Rs 8,000 crore in the March quarter.
The return ratios of the bank are also expected to be superior with return on assets (RoA) seen between 2.5 - 2.6 percent and return on equity (RoE) at 19 percent, the note said.
The brokerage mentioned that Bandhan Bank is undergoing a transformation in terms of loans and geographic mix and the change in loan mix will reduce net interest margin (NIM) and stabilise RoA at a lower-than-historical average. The RoE is expected to be much higher than front-line banks, according to the brokerage.
The stock is trading around 33 percent lower from its 52-week high of Rs 349.50 per share. It has dropped around 17 percent in the past six months.