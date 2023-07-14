Bandhan Bank shares rise ahead of Q1 results, Street expects 2.3% rise in net interest income

Bandhan Bank Q1 results: According to CNBC-TV18 poll, the net interest income (NII) of the lender may be reported at Rs 2,572.9 crore as against Rs 2,515.4 crore year-on-year (YoY). The profit after tax (PAT) may be reported at Rs 761.4 crore versus Rs 886.5 crore, down 14.1 percent YoY, the poll said.

Bandhan Bank shares rose over 1 percent on Friday ahead of its results announcement for the first quarter of FY24. On the BSE, the stocks rose by 1.7 percent to an intraday high of Rs 219.75 apiece. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Bandhan Bank shares advanced to an intraday high of Rs 219.50.

Analysts expect a mixed bag of numbers from the lender while estimating net interest margin (NIM) to remain in a narrow range. They said that slippages would likely be lower as most of the pain has been recognised. They expect positive commentary on growth, recovery in business and return rations for the bank.

According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, the net interest income (NII) of the lender may rise by 2.3 percent to Rs 2,572.9 crore as against Rs 2,515.4 crore year-on-year (YoY). The profit after tax (PAT) may be reported at Rs 761.4 crore versus Rs 886.5 crore, down 14.1 percent YoY, the poll said.

Kotak Institutional Equities, on the other hand, expects flat performance in terms of NIIs at Rs 2,508.6 crore, while PPOP is seen at Rs 1,730 crore, falling 5 per cent YoY and 4 per cent QoQ.

Earlier this month, the lender reported a weak business update in the first quarter. The lender's loan growth moderated and recoveries fell sequentially in the quarter ended June. The total advances rose 6.7 percent year-on-year (YoY), however, it fell 5.5 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) deposits of the bank were down 8 percent QoQ, and 2.8 percent YoY at Rs 39,076 crore, while its CASA ratio stood at 36 percent versus 39.3 percent QoQ, and 43.2 percent YoY.

In another development, the bank's CFO Sunil Samdani resigned from the post to explore professional opportunities outside the bank. Samdani's last working day as the CFO and key managerial personnel of the bank would be September 30, 2023, the bank said.

Now, the lender is in the process of identifying a suitable candidate for the office of CFO and KMP, and the said appointment would be informed to the stock exchanges in due course.