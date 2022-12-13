Homemarket newsstocks news

Bandhan Bank gets Rs 916.6 crore as first tranche under the Credit Guarantee Scheme

By Abhishek Kothari  Dec 13, 2022 12:46:48 PM IST (Published)

B&K Securities said that the first tranche of payment should lower Bandhan Bank’s credit cost for the December quarter.

Bandhan Bank shares gained over 3 percent on Tuesday after the private sector lender informed the bourses that it has received the first tranche of money under the government’s Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units (CGFMU) amounting to Rs 916.61 crore.


The Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units is the Trust Fund set up by the government of India with the purpose of ensuring payment against default in micro loans extended to eligible borrowers by banks and other financial intermediaries.

The objective of the credit guarantee scheme is to provide comfort to banks so that institutional credit is extended to micro and small enterprises, especially without any collateral and third-party guarantee. Micro loans up to Rs 10 lakh under the manufacturing or services sectors, including retail trade, and loans for allied agricultural activities are eligible to be covered under the credit guarantee fund.

Notably, Bandhan Bank is due to receive a total of Rs 2,500 crore under this scheme. The next tranche of money is now due in the first quarter of financial year 2024.

Commenting on the development, financial services firm B&K Securities said that the first tranche of payment should lower Bandhan Bank’s credit cost for the December quarter to around Rs 1,500 crore (versus the possibility of Rs 2,400 crore).

Shares of Bandhan Bank are trading 1.1 percent higher at Rs 249.70.

