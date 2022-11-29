CLSA upgrades Bandhan Bank to buy citing favourable risk reward; shares end higher

CLSA's price target of Rs 300 on Bandhan Bank implies a potential upside of 33 percent from Monday's closing.
The firm believes that Bandhan Bank has lagged most of its Microfinance peers due to its concentrated exposure to most MFI leveraged states.
A consistent growth in the lender's non-MFI portfolio is providing some diversification to the bank, according to CLSA, who also expects provisioning to ease from the March quarter of the current financial year.
For the September quarter Bandhan Bank’s net interest income grew 13.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,193 crore, but came in below the expectations of Rs 2,422.9 crore. The lender’s net interest margin dropped 100 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 7 percent from 8 percent.