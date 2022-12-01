Bandhan Bank warns of asset quality deteriorating in analyst meet; shares end lower

For the second half of the current financial year, the bank expects provisions to be to the tune of Rs 2,400 crore.
In percentage terms, Bandhan Bank's Gross NPA remained flat at 7.2 percent, compared to 7.3 percent during the June quarter.
CGFMU is the trust fund set up by the Government of India and managed by the NCGTC as a Trustee, with the purpose of guaranteeing payment against default in micro loans extended to eligible borrowers by banks, NBFCs, MFIs and other intermediaries.
In the September 2022 quarter the bank made provisions worth Rs 1,280 crore as against Rs 5,614 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Brokerage Motilal Oswal has recommended a neutral rating on the lender with a price target of Rs 270. The firm expects Bandhan Bank's slippages to remain elevated in the next two quarters as stressed assets formed 78 percent of the SMA book.