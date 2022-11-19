Bandhan Bank shares end at a 52-week low; underperforms most of its peers

Bandhan Bank stock has declined 39 percent year-to-date

Shares of Bandhan Bank ended at a 52-week low on Friday before staging a marginal recovery from the day's low.

The stock has declined nearly 40 percent from its 52-week high set earlier this year. It made a 52-week high of Rs 349.50 on May 17 this year.

Bandhan Bank’s Emerging Entrepreneur Business (EEB) stress pool declined from Rs 12,100 crore to Rs 9,500 crore sequentially, and the bank expects the EEB stress pool to get primarily written down in financial year 2023.

In September 2020, EEB was established as a vertical of Bandhan Bank to meet the needs of unbanked and underbanked customers. The vertical supports this segment of customers on their entrepreneurial journey. These small loans are considered a risky class of assets for the bank.

Shares of Bandhan Bank ended 1.7 percent lower at Rs 217.95 and are down 14 percent this year. The stock has underperformed most of its peers within the Nifty Bank index. Shares have declined 27 percent over the last 12 months.