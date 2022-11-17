Homemarket newsstocks news

Balrampur Chini begins commercial production of industrial alcohol at its Maizapur unit  

Balrampur Chini begins commercial production of industrial alcohol at its Maizapur unit  

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

The new distillery has a capacity of 320 kilo litre per day (KLPD) from Wednesday.

Recommended Articles

View All

Jet Airways’ re-launch: Standoff over PF and gratuity dues

IST3 Min(s) Read

Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

IST4 Min(s) Read

Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps

IST5 Min(s) Read

How did pharma companies fare in US in the September quarter

IST3 Min(s) Read

Balrampur Chini Mills has commenced commercial production of industrial alcohol at its new distillery in the Maizapur Unit in Uttar Pradesh.


The new distillery has a capacity of 320 kilo litre per day (KLPD) from Wednesday.

With this addition, the total distillation capacity of the company now stands at 880 KLPD. Another 170 KLPD at another unit in Balrampur is under implementation.

Aside of this, the company also commenced its buyback of equity shares on Wednesday. The board had approved a buyback worth Rs 145.44 crore at Rs 360 per share through the open market route.

This is the company's third share buyback in as many years after two previous ones in 2019 and 2020.

Additionally, raw sugar futures surged to a seven-month high on London Stock Exchange and five-month high on New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday amid concerns of Indian mills defaulting on contracts.

Balrampur Chini is among the leading sugar manufacturers in the country with a crushing capacity of 76,500 tonnes of Cannes per day across 10 plants.

Shares of Balrampur Chini are trading 1.1 percent lower at Rs 349.05.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Balrampur Chini Mills

Previous Article

Has the funding arm of the Indian Railways finally started to chug along?

Next Article

Fairfax weighing Bangalore Airport IPO at $3.7 billion