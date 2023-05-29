English
    Balkrisha Industries shares drop 8% after Q4 volumes drop, but management optimistic for FY24

    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    By CNBCTV18.com May 29, 2023 2:21:42 PM IST (Published)

    The company's total income dropped 4 percent YoY to Rs 2,324 crore from Rs 2,432 crore in the corresponding period in the last financial year.  

    Shares of Balkrishna Industries plunged 8 percent during intra-day trade on Monday after the tyre manufacturing company reported weak results for the March quarter. The company reported a decline in profit and revenue in the last quarter of FY23.

    The company's profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 256 crore in the March quarter, down 32 percent year-on-year as against Rs 374 crore in the same quarter a year ago.


    Its total income dropped 4 percent YoY to Rs 2,324 crore from Rs 2,432 crore in the corresponding period in the last financial year. Sales volume also fell by 6 percent YoY to 72,676 million tonnes (MT) from 77,119 MT in the year-ago period.

