Balkrisha Industries shares drop 8% after Q4 volumes drop, but management optimistic for FY24

The company's total income dropped 4 percent YoY to Rs 2,324 crore from Rs 2,432 crore in the corresponding period in the last financial year.

Shares of Balkrishna Industries plunged 8 percent during intra-day trade on Monday after the tyre manufacturing company reported weak results for the March quarter. The company reported a decline in profit and revenue in the last quarter of FY23.

The company's profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 256 crore in the March quarter, down 32 percent year-on-year as against Rs 374 crore in the same quarter a year ago.