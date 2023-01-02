English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

Balkrishna Industries completes commissioning of 55,000 MTPA carbon black expansion project

Balkrishna Industries completes commissioning of 55,000 MTPA carbon black expansion project

Balkrishna Industries completes commissioning of 55,000 MTPA carbon black expansion project
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 2, 2023 8:12:28 PM IST (Published)

Balkrishna Industries has informed about the completion of a 55,000 MTPA carbon black project and power plant in Bhuj, Gujarat.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Balkrishna Ind share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

IST4 Min(s) Read

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

IST2 Min(s) Read

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

IST3 Min(s) Read

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

IST2 Min(s) Read

Balkrishna Industries Ltd. (BIL), a Mumbai-based Indian multinational engaged in the manufacture of tyres for agricultural, industrial, and OTR (off-the-road) vehicles, has completed the expansion plan of a 55,000 MTPA (metric tonne per annum) carbon black project and power plant in Bhuj, Gujarat, as on December 31, 2022.


The company on Monday said that the Rs 650 crore project was part of its expansion plan approved by the board in November last year. The company had planned the advanced carbon black project of 30,000 MTPA to be commissioned by the March quarter.

Further, it commissioned a 50,000 MTPA brownfield tire plant at Rs 800 crore investment and expects a ramp-up of production in the second half of the current financial year.

Balkrishna Industries spent Rs 450 crore on modernisation, automation, and technology upgradation.

The company's board decided to revert to its earlier decision of ceasing operations at the old plant in Waluj, Maharashtra. The earlier approved capital expenditure of Rs 350 crore for modernisation of the old plant will now be utilised at the new plant site to bring in economies of scale.

The execution will be done as a brownfield project, which is expected to be completed by the first half of the financial year 2024. The Waluj location will accordingly have an overall capacity of 55,000 MTPA at a single site.

The Balkrishna Industries Ltd. stock ended 0.29 percent lower at Rs 2,125 on Monday.

Balkrishna Industries completes commissioning of 55,000 MTPA carbon black expansion project

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Balkrishna Industries

Previous Article

Dhanlaxmi Bank shares end higher after December quarter advances rise 22%

Next Article

Capacit'e Infra ends higher after winning Rs 203 crore residential project order

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X